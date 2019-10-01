Companies / Mining Anglo CEO urges mining firms to be trusted partners Mining has to address the distrust society regards it with to have a sustainable future, says Mark Cutifani BL PREMIUM

Mining has to reposition itself away from being a purely extractive industry regarded with a level of distrust by communities to one that is a valuable and welcome partner, Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani says.

In SA this sentiment will resonate, with mining regarded with scepticism by the governing ANC, unions and communities after a dismal history of exploiting black labour.