Anglo CEO urges mining firms to be trusted partners
Mining has to address the distrust society regards it with to have a sustainable future, says Mark Cutifani
01 October 2019 - 20:31
Mining has to reposition itself away from being a purely extractive industry regarded with a level of distrust by communities to one that is a valuable and welcome partner, Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani says.
In SA this sentiment will resonate, with mining regarded with scepticism by the governing ANC, unions and communities after a dismal history of exploiting black labour.
