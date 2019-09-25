Companies / Mining

Minergy closes first sale of Botswanan coal to SA

Minergy is targeting the SA market where few significant new coal mines are being developed and production is expected to decline

25 September 2019 - 17:57 Lisa Steyn
Minergy's Masama Coal Project, 50km north of Gaborone, prior to operational status. Picture: PHILIP MOSTERT
Minergy, a company that produces Botswanan coal for the SA market, has made its first commercial sale as it transitions from an exploration company to a mine developer.

The group, which is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange, released its final results for the year-ended June on Wednesday, and recorded a 29-billion pula (R39.7bn) loss, up from 9.8-billion pula (R13.4bn) in 2018, as it poured money into getting its flagship Masama coal project operational.

But Minergy said Masama produced its first saleable coal subsequent to its year-end, and recorded it first commercial sales in September. The ramp-up of operations is on track to reach a target of 100,000 tonnes of coal per month in early 2020. The company is now concluding its first long-term customer contract, representing about 15% of estimated annual saleable coal.

Minergy is targeting the SA market where few significant new coal mines are being developed and coal production is expected to decline in the coming years. In particular, Eskom is also expected to suffer a coal supply shortfall of 474-million tonnes by 2030. Minergy sees this placing pressure on existing larger producers to channel nonexport capacity into the power generation market, which would create a shortfall of supply for the regional industrial market.

That market, which includes the cement and steel industries, uses sized coal for energy generation. This market has shown compounded annual growth of 17% from the start of 2016 and Minergy said it would focus on ensuring industrial customers across Southern Africa receive a steady volume and quality of coal.

“We are extremely proud of what has been achieved in a relatively short period of time, not only for Minergy but for the development of the coal sector in Botswana,” CEO Morné du Plessis said.

“Minergy has pioneered a process that will support the regional industrial demand for coal and, in so doing, benefit the people of Botswana through job opportunities and vital coal skills development.”

steynl@businesslive.co.za

