News Leader
WATCH: How Pan African Resources resumed payouts
Pan Africa Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s full-year results
19 September 2019 - 09:28
Pan African Resources has given shareholders a reason to smile. The miner has resumed paying dividends after its annual post-tax profit rose to $38m, boosted by strong revenue growth due to a higher gold price and enhanced production.
Business Day TV sat down with Pan Africa Resources CEO Cobus Loots to discuss the results in more detail.