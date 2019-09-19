Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Pan African Resources resumed payouts

Pan Africa Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s full-year results

19 September 2019 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED

Pan African Resources has given shareholders a reason to smile. The miner has resumed paying dividends after its annual post-tax profit rose to $38m, boosted by strong revenue growth due to a higher gold price and enhanced production.

Business Day TV sat down with Pan Africa Resources CEO Cobus Loots to discuss the results in more detail.

