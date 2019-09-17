Companies / Mining

Exxaro lines up deal for controlling stake in windpower producer Cennergi

17 September 2019 - 08:12 karl gernetzky
Wind turbines between Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp. Picture: WEEKEND POST
Wind turbines between Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp. Picture: WEEKEND POST

Exxaro, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, has reached agreement to take a controlling stake in windpower producer Cennergi for R1.55bn.

Exxaro holds a 50% stake in Cennergi, which it established in a joint venture with India-based Tata power in 2012. After the deal, which is still subject to approval, Exxaro will hold 100% of the company.

Cennergi owns two wind farms, including the Amakhala Emoyeni Windfarm near Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape, and the Tsitsikama Community Wind Farm in the same province. The two projects have a combined installed capacity of 229MW.

Exxaro is seeking to diversify its interest away from coal, at a time when fossil-fuel based energy is facing disinvestment pressure from global asset managers.

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, which oversees $1-trillion in assets and is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, said earlier in 2019 it would divest from oil and coal companies, but retain stakes in those investing in cleaner energy.

“As a South African-based company, Exxaro is pleased with this opportunity to consolidate its interest in this renewable energy asset at a time in SA where we need energy security as we respond to increasing negative sentiment towards coal-based electricity generation,” Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo said on Tuesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Exxaro races against time as the world shuns dirty coal

The major miner plans to take full advantage of a limited window of opportunity
Companies
6 months ago

Exxaro interim dividend triples

In the six months to June, Exxaro grew revenue 10% to R10.7bn
Companies
2 years ago

Sustainable investing comes of age

The idea of analysing companies using more than just financial indicators has moved into the mainstream, writes Nerina Visser IN RECENT years, the ...
Archive
5 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Exxaro interim dividend triples

Companies / Mining

Energy bill still in the balance

Archive

Open market for energy ‘could lead to excess supply’

Archive

IN THE MARKETS: Talking commodities as things get a little bit better

Archive

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.