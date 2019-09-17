Exxaro lines up deal for controlling stake in windpower producer Cennergi

Exxaro, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, has reached agreement to take a controlling stake in windpower producer Cennergi for R1.55bn.

Exxaro holds a 50% stake in Cennergi, which it established in a joint venture with India-based Tata power in 2012. After the deal, which is still subject to approval, Exxaro will hold 100% of the company.

Cennergi owns two wind farms, including the Amakhala Emoyeni Windfarm near Cookhouse in the Eastern Cape, and the Tsitsikama Community Wind Farm in the same province. The two projects have a combined installed capacity of 229MW.

Exxaro is seeking to diversify its interest away from coal, at a time when fossil-fuel based energy is facing disinvestment pressure from global asset managers.

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, which oversees $1-trillion in assets and is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, said earlier in 2019 it would divest from oil and coal companies, but retain stakes in those investing in cleaner energy.

“As a South African-based company, Exxaro is pleased with this opportunity to consolidate its interest in this renewable energy asset at a time in SA where we need energy security as we respond to increasing negative sentiment towards coal-based electricity generation,” Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo said on Tuesday.

