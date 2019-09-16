Companies / Mining Company Comment Mining hostile environments on Earth just get harder The latest miner to smack hard into the realities of mining a difficult environment is Canada’s Nautilus Minerals, which has gone into administration BL PREMIUM

There is bold talk of mining asteroids, but the technology to mine in hostile environments on earth is proving this to be just that — talk.

A website called Interesting Engineering noted asteroid mining has been spoken about by “famed futurist Peter Diamandis, astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, and financial firm Goldman Sachs”.