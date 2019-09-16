Company Comment
Mining hostile environments on Earth just get harder
The latest miner to smack hard into the realities of mining a difficult environment is Canada’s Nautilus Minerals, which has gone into administration
16 September 2019 - 17:19
There is bold talk of mining asteroids, but the technology to mine in hostile environments on earth is proving this to be just that — talk.
A website called Interesting Engineering noted asteroid mining has been spoken about by “famed futurist Peter Diamandis, astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, and financial firm Goldman Sachs”.
