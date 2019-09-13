VALUE RECOGNITION
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC has a battle on its hands, says co-CEO
13 September 2019 - 05:10
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments, the Patrice Motsepe-owned investment holding vehicle, is battling to convince the market of the value of its assets, its co-CEO Johan van der Merwe said on Thursday.
Almost two years since it listed, the 56% discount at which its shares trade is becoming a sticking point for the company, which owns stakes in everything from financial services and telecommunications businesses, such as TymeBank and rain, to mining and construction assets such as Kropz and Afrimat.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.