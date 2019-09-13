Companies / Mining VALUE RECOGNITION Patrice Motsepe’s ARC has a battle on its hands, says co-CEO BL PREMIUM

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments, the Patrice Motsepe-owned investment holding vehicle, is battling to convince the market of the value of its assets, its co-CEO Johan van der Merwe said on Thursday.

Almost two years since it listed, the 56% discount at which its shares trade is becoming a sticking point for the company, which owns stakes in everything from financial services and telecommunications businesses, such as TymeBank and rain, to mining and construction assets such as Kropz and Afrimat.