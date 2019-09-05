Community unrest worries Assore

Assore has added its voice to concerns over growing community unrest which the mineral resources company is experiencing first-hand and almost daily.
“Whether it is interruption of transport for workers getting to and from the operations, blockading of roads, burning of trucks and things like that, there is heightened intensity,” said Assore CEO Charles Walters.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.