News Leader
WATCH: How DRDGold gave shareholders something to smile about
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
04 September 2019 - 09:37
DRDGold rewarded shareholders with a fourfold increase return of 20c a share for 2019.
In its annual results to end-June 2019, the company showed the benefits of the inclusion of its new R331m tailings project, Far West Gold Recoveries.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Niël Pretorius to talk about the company’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: