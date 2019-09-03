DRDGold pays chunky annual dividend

DRDGold continued its boast of being the longest uninterrupted dividend payer of SA gold mining companies, rewarding shareholders with a fourfold increase return of 20c a share for 2019.

In its annual results to end-June 2019, DRDGold showed the benefits of the inclusion of its new tailings project, Far West Gold Recoveries, which has come into production as the gold price has taken off, boosting revenue and profit.

“At the time of writing this letter, the gold price was approximately R740,000/kg, up R162,000/kg on the average gold price received during the financial year 2019. Time will tell if this is sustainable, but while it lasts, the impact this has on our cash flows is nothing short of remarkable,” said CEO Niël Pretorius.

DRDGold paid a 5c a share interim dividend in 2018, but withheld its final dividend as it invested in the Far West project.

“This is the 12th consecutive financial year of the company paying a dividend,” Pretorius said.

Post-tax profit shot up to R78.5m from R6.5m a year earlier as revenue increased to R2.8bn from R2.5bn. Gold output increased by 6% to 160,014oz.

DRDGold, a tailings retreatment specialist, exchanged a 38% stake in the company to Sibanye-Stillwater in exchange for tailings to the west of Johannesburg.

DRDGold spent R331m to bring Far West into production from April 2019, adding to the gold coming from its huge Ergo retreatment operation, which treats dumps to the south and east of Johannesburg.

Gold production in the 2020 financial year is forecast to be 175,000-190,000oz at a cash operating cost of about R490,000/kg.

Debt-free DRDGold is now planning the second phase of expansion at Far West Gold Recoveries.

Cash stood at R280m at the end of June compared to R302m a year earlier and debt of R192m incurred to build the first phase of Far West was repaid during the financial year.

