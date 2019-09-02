Companies / Mining

WATCH: How iron ore lifted ARM’s earnings

African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

02 September 2019 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE

African Rainbow Minerals has reported a 9% jump in annual headline earnings, partly as a result of a run in iron ore prices during the period.

The company has also decided to put its joint venture, Nkomati nickel mine, on care and maintenance from September 2020 in preparation for its closure.

CEO Mike Schmidt joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

African Rainbow Minerals sets aside R319m for silicosis settlement

Financial provision has been made to cover the legal costs of the claimants’ attorneys, and costs of establishing and administering a trust
3 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains while rand has worst month in six

China said on Friday that its negotiators and those from the US are maintaining ‘effective communication’ ahead of their talks on trade
2 days ago

Rising unemployment hurts Clientele’s profits

Worse-than-expected investment withdrawals as insurer's client base is squeezed by joblessness
6 days ago

Advtech gets an A+ for effort and earnings

Initial reaction to the private education company’s trading statement was positive, with the share price perking up markedly
1 week ago

JSE gains as global sentiment improves

Sars is scheduled to release the trade balance for July, and a surplus of R2.9bn is the consensus, according to a Bloomberg poll
3 days ago

