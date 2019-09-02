News Leader
WATCH: How iron ore lifted ARM’s earnings
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
02 September 2019 - 09:13
African Rainbow Minerals has reported a 9% jump in annual headline earnings, partly as a result of a run in iron ore prices during the period.
The company has also decided to put its joint venture, Nkomati nickel mine, on care and maintenance from September 2020 in preparation for its closure.
CEO Mike Schmidt joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: