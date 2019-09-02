Companies / Mining Seriti’s bid for South32 coal mines leaves 50 suitors in the dust Australian company was inundated with expressions of interest before settling on Seriti BL PREMIUM

Seriti Resources pipped 50 others when it emerged as the exclusive bidder for Australian company South32’s SA coal mines.

South32 COO Mike Fraser told Business Day on Monday that the company had been inundated with expressions of interest in its SA thermal coal mines. It settled on Seriti as being best placed to make a success of SA Energy Coal, he said.