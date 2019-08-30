Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Why Sibanye hopes to return to dividends in 2020

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

30 August 2019 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Diversified miner Sibanye-Stillwater has reported a headline loss per share of 54c.

The miner hopes for a more positive performance in the second half and has hinted that it could return to paying dividends in 2020.

CEO Neal Froneman spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Sibanye eyes return to dividends in 2020

Sibanye-Stillwater puts a tough six months behind it and sees a strong finish to 2019
Companies
18 hours ago

Protracted strike to plunge Sibanye into R265m loss

Although it didn’t cave in to demands for higher wages, industrial action has blown a big hole in Sibanye’s pocket
Companies
2 days ago

Sibanye ready to butt heads with Lonmin challengers

Neal Froneman’s response to the US challenge against the Stillwater takeover shows just what he thinks about those opposing the Lonmin deal
Companies
3 days ago

New project helps kick up DRDGold’s full-year profit

A higher gold price and the inclusion of a maiden profit from the company’s Far West Gold Recoveries project boosts earnings
Companies
3 days ago

Rising unemployment hurts Clientele’s profits

Worse-than-expected investment withdrawals as insurer's client base is squeezed by joblessness
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.