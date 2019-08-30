News Leader
WATCH: Why Sibanye hopes to return to dividends in 2020
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
30 August 2019 - 09:25
Diversified miner Sibanye-Stillwater has reported a headline loss per share of 54c.
The miner hopes for a more positive performance in the second half and has hinted that it could return to paying dividends in 2020.
CEO Neal Froneman spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results.
Or listen to the full audio: