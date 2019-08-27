Protracted strike to plunge Sibanye into R265m loss
Retrenchment costs and higher taxes add to dire interim picture for mining company
27 August 2019 - 19:25
Sibanye-Stillwater expects to report a loss of more than a quarter of a billion rand, mainly as a consequence of a protracted strike at its gold mines in SA.
Sibanye, which has aggressively grown its portfolio of platinum group metals (PGMs) mines in SA, Zimbabwe and the US, had a five-month strike at its SA gold division between November 2018 and April 2019, and needed a protracted period to return to prestrike production levels.
