Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Northam lifted profit

Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

26 August 2019 - 11:25 business day tv
The rope conveyor at Northam Platinum's Booysendal mine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Northam Platinum has delivered a solid annual performance that was underpinned by a surge in metal prices, improved performance and low costs.

The miner reported a 41% jump in revenue while operating profit rose to a record high of R2.4bn.

CEO Paul Dunne joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

