News Leader
WATCH: How Northam lifted profit
Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
26 August 2019 - 11:25
Northam Platinum has delivered a solid annual performance that was underpinned by a surge in metal prices, improved performance and low costs.
The miner reported a 41% jump in revenue while operating profit rose to a record high of R2.4bn.
CEO Paul Dunne joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s full-year results.
Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
Or listen to the full audio: