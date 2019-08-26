Sasol warns earnings from embattled Lake Charles project could halve in 2020

Chemicals giant Sasol, whose share price has lost 53% since the beginning of May, warned on Monday it had lowered its expected revenue from its embattled Lake Charles Project for its 2020 financial year, due to technical difficulties.

In the latest warning about the embattled project in Louisiana, Sasol said technical difficulties at the site had prompted it to lower earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to a range of $150m and $300m in the year to end-June 2020, from $300m to $350m previously.

Technical issues and schedule pressures had prompted the company to push back operational dates for a number of its units, the company said.

Sasol has been grappling with major cost overruns at the Louisiana project, saying in July it had written down its assets in North America and Africa by R18.1bn. The company has also commissioned an independent review of the Lake Charles project to explain the cost overruns and project delays, something that delayed its financial results by a month.

Sasol's share price has been battered by the series of announcements, including a 14.72% loss so far in August, bringing its year-to-date loss to 37.75%.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Sasol had lost 2.44% to R264.60.

The relatively mild reaction to the news was probably the result of the market already pricing much of the bad news in, Sasfin Wealth senior portfolio manager Nesan Nair said.

“The market is waiting to see how long it is actually going to take them to get the right product levels, and the output they are supposed to have,” Nair said. Much focus will be on these issues during Sasol's results announcement, scheduled for September 19.

Sasol said on Monday its cost-guidance for the project remained unchanged in a range of $12.6bn to $12.9bn.

“We remain confident that the incremental costs resulting from the delay can be absorbed within the existing base cost and contingency buffers,” the company said.

