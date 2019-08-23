News Leader
WATCH: How asset sales boosted Exxaro
Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
23 August 2019 - 08:45
Diversified miner Exxaro reported a 42% jump in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS), despite the prices of coal and other commodities declining sharply over the period.
Most of the company’s coal operations are profitable, but equity investments and asset sales made large contributions.
CEO Mxolisi Mgojo joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s results.
