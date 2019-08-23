Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How asset sales boosted Exxaro

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

23 August 2019 - 08:45 Business Day TV
Mxolisi Mgojo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ WALDO SWIEGERS
Mxolisi Mgojo. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ WALDO SWIEGERS

Diversified miner Exxaro reported a 42% jump in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS), despite the prices of coal and other commodities declining sharply over the period.

Most of the company’s coal operations are profitable, but equity investments and asset sales made large contributions.

CEO Mxolisi Mgojo joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s results.

