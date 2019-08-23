Northam reports record annual operating profit

Northam Platinum reported its highest ever operating profit as its growth strategy took root and the company benefited from higher palladium and rhodium prices.

Northam, which has two operating assets at Zondereinde, the world’s deepest platinum mine, and Booysendal, a shallow, highly mechanised mine, generated operating profit of R2.4bn for the year to end-June compared with R823m the year before.

This was due to a 41% increase in revenue to R10.7bn.

Post-tax profit was R60.1m compared with a R705m loss the year before.

However, the post-tax profit number is skewed by the chunky annual dividend payment made on preference shares issued in Northam’s 2015 empowerment deal.

Excluding the R1.3bn dividend payment for the 2019 financial year, Northam made a profit of R2bn compared with a R650m profit the previous year, when it paid a R1.1bn dividend.

Northam is clear that the best return of value to shareholders is the repurchase of these JSE-listed preference shares held in Zambezi Platinum, rather than paying a dividend, which attracts a 20% tax. Northam bought R104m worth of preference shares after the June year-end.

“Now that we’re over the peak funding requirements for our project pipeline, we’re turning our attention to returning value to shareholders, either by repurchasing our own ordinary shares, the Zambezi preference shares or a combination of the two. Any free cash over and above our targeted net debt level will be used for this purpose,” said CEO Paul Dunne.

With R950m of cash, Northam’s net debt at the end of June was R3bn.

Northam is essentially a company in a large growth phase, targeting annual output of 1-million ounces of four platinum group metals (PGMs) a year. In financial 2019 it spent R2.6bn on its expansion projects at all its assets, and a further R222m on sustaining capital.

Operationally, Northam increased its own production by more than 7% to 519,954oz of four PGMs, comprising platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold.

Northam has a large stockpile of unprocessed ore at its Zondereinde smelting complex. During the year it sold 104,539 tonnes of ore containing 12,136oz of four PGMs, leaving it with 234,283 tonnes.

Northam will sell another 195,000 tonnes of this material during the 2020 financial year to unlock 23,300oz of PGMs.

The company processed 39,600oz of PGMs held in inventory through its own smelter during the year.

Higher production from Zondereinde and Booysendal, as well as the recommissioning of the mothballed Eland mine’s infrastructure, pushed chrome concentrate production up by nearly 18% to 764,528 tonnes.

The sharp jump in revenue came from a 21% increase in metals sold and a nearly 9% rise in the dollar prices for the four main metals, which also benefited from the rand weakening by more than 10% against the dollar during the year.

Platinum, which makes up about 60% of Northam’s sales, fell to an average $824/oz from $934/oz the previous year. Palladium and rhodium prices increased by 26% and 61%, respectively.

