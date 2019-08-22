Companies / Mining

Gold Fields selling Gold Roads stake for at least R1.3bn

22 August 2019 - 15:11 Allan Seccombe
Gold Fields's South Deep Mine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gold Fields's South Deep Mine. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gold Fields will raise at least R1.3bn as it sells its stake in Gold Road Resources, its Australian partner in the new Gruyere mine.

Gold Fields is realising profits from selling underlying investments and assets to repay its debt. Gold Fields had net debt of $1.79bn at the end of June this year.

In the latest sale, Macquarie is conducting a fully underwritten book building exercise to sell Gold Fields’ 9.9% stake in Gold Road in a process that will end when the New York markets close on Thursday evening. The realised price and total income from the sale will be known late on Thursday and released on the JSE on Friday morning.

Macquarie will sell the stake for no less than A$1.45 per share and is conducting the bookbuild bidding process in 2c increments, leading Gold Fields to hope for a total return better than the A$127m minimum it has been guaranteed.

Gold Fields has sold its stake in an Australian mining company called Red 5 for A$29.6m and its 19.9% stake in Toronto-listed gold and royalty streaming company Maverix for US$67m. In dollar terms, the sales realised $88m or R1.3bn.

Gold Fields bought the Gold Road shares for an average of A$0.81 in 2017.

The transaction to sell its stake in Gold Road does not affect the two companies’ equally held joint venture at the Australian mine called Gruyere, where the first gold was poured at the end of June 2019, delivering 1,139 ounces of gold.

The partners invested A$621m in Gruyere, which is now in ramp-up mode, will deliver up to 100,000 ounces of gold by the end of 2019.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Gold Fields calls for fast-tracking of solar power at mines

By fast tracking new large solar projects, Eskom will have the space to revisit its operational performance and reset its base
Companies
2 days ago

Increasing cost layers make life difficult for miners

The carbon tax can be seen as just another source of revenue for a government that has squandered billions in corruption, theft and incompetence
Companies
1 day ago

Gold Fields basks in tripled dividend

After two years of investing heavily in growth, the company rewards shareholders and expects strong cash flow for the balance of 2019 and 2020
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Gold Fields on track to meet 2-million-ounce target

Companies / Mining

Gold Fields unveils R11.6bn Chile mine project

Companies / Mining

Gold Fields’ international mines offset dismal South Deep

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.