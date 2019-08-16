News Leader
WATCH: How Gold Fields returned to profit
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results and turnaround
16 August 2019 - 09:48
Gold Fields has bounced back in the first half of the year.
The miner turned net cash flow positive earlier than expected as it swung from a loss of $367m to a profit of $71m and, as a result, the interim dividend has tripled.
The company expects its cash-generating ability to increase in the second half of the year.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Nick Holland for more detail on the turnaround.
