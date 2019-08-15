Gold Fields triples dividend and forecasts strong cash flow

Gold Fields tripled its interim dividend as it bounced back into profit and generated cash from its mines after a two-year investment programme in its mines and new projects.

Gold Fields declared a R0.60 per share dividend for the six months to end-June compared with a R0.20 dividend in the same period a year earlier.

Gold Fields reported a $71m profit after a $367m loss before and it turned cash positive “earlier than originally anticipated”, generating net cash of $49m compared with outflows of $79m a year before.

“We expect the group’s cash-generating ability to increase in the second half of 2019 and into 2020 as the project capex reduces and contribution from the new projects increases,” Gold Fields said.

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland has said the group was now a steady 2-million ounces a year gold producer after it invested in the redevelopment of Damang in Ghana, participated in Asanko in Ghana and partnered in the new Gruyere mine in Australia.

The dividend was equivalent to 28% of its normalised profit of $126m for the period. A year ago, normalised profit was $43m. Gold Fields pays out between 25% and 35% of this metric.

While not a recognised accounting measure, Gold Fields uses normalised profits to determine the profit it makes during the “ordinary course of operations” and it forms the basis of its dividend policy.

Gold output broke through 1-million ounces in the period, reaching 1.08-million ounces, up from 994,000oz a year ago, pushed up by the inclusion of production from the 45%-held Asanko joint venture in Ghana.

Revenue grew by 2% to $1.38bn as a lower dollar gold price offset the higher production. The received gold price dipped to $1,298/oz from $1,306/oz a year earlier.

Australian gold production slipped by 2% to 435,000oz and the all-in cost was 26% higher at $1,035/oz.

In Ghana, gold output jumped 25% to 400,000oz with the inclusion of 55,000oz of gold from Gold Fields’s stake in Asanko. The all-in cost fell by 10% to $1,007/oz.

At the Cerro Corona gold and copper mine in Peru, output jumped by 14% to 156,000oz as all-in costs fell by 5% to $698/oz.

After a difficult start to the year, Gold Fields’s last remaining SA mine, South Deep, produced 92,000oz, which was 5% less than a year earlier. All-in costs fell by 2% to R698,982/kg.

The mine, which has proved to be a difficult one for Gold Fields and has been restructured and replanned a number of times after missing production targets, had net cash outflow of R238m for the period, down from R656m a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Gold Fields kept its production target unchanged at between 2.13-million and 2.18-million ounces at an all-in cost ranging between $1,075/oz and $1,095/oz.

