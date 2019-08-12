WATCH: AngloGold’s plans for the mines it wants to sell

AngloGold Ashanti has delivered double-digit growth in the first half, along with a 21% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

AngloGold is prepared to retain the operations it has up for sale if it does not achieve the price it wants for them, CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said during a media call.

Dushnisky joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s interim results in greater detail.