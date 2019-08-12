News Leader
WATCH: AngloGold’s plans for the mines it wants to sell
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
12 August 2019 - 08:57
AngloGold Ashanti has delivered double-digit growth in the first half, along with a 21% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
AngloGold is prepared to retain the operations it has up for sale if it does not achieve the price it wants for them, CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said during a media call.
Dushnisky joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s interim results in greater detail.
