Sibanye-Stillwater took huge hit from gold strike

Sibanye-Stillwater is putting a difficult start to the year behind it as it sees its strike-hit gold operations return to normal production, adds the Lonmin assets to its portfolio and fires up its US palladium and platinum division.

Sibanye noted that its first-half gold production fell to 262,904oz because of a five-month wage strike called by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) towards the end of November 2018.

Under the steely gaze and firm hand of CEO Neal Froneman, Sibanye sat out the Amcu strike, leaving the union's 14,000 members with virtually nothing to show for five months without a salary.

It has taken until August for the Kloof, Driefontein and Beatrix gold mines to return to normalised gold production, about four months after the strike was called off in April.

Sibanye expects second-half gold production of between 514,000oz and 546,000oz. This would bring full-year gold production into a range of 777,000oz to 809,000oz. In 2018, gold production had fallen 16% to 1.12-million ounces after a flurry of fatal accidents that left 21 people dead at its gold mines in the first half of the year and the start of the Amcu strike in November.

The second quarter’s gold output increased 46% to 155,956oz compared to the first quarter's, which was at the height of the strike by about half the workforce.

More conservative

“The build … up of the SA gold division has been slower than we forecast with the 46% quarter-on-quarter increase in production still taking volumes to a level well below our forecast. New second-half guidance today suggests we need to be more conservative on our full-year outlook too,” said James Bell from RBC.

“Clearly, there is still more to do in this challenging division. However, with spot and rand gold prices at recent highs we wonder if Sibanye can lock in further gold price protection to set margins and minimise cash losses as normalisation continues,” he said.

Sibanye ran up all-in sustaining costs of R963,200/kg in the first half of the year and these are forecast to fall back to a range of between R590,000/kg and R630,000/kg.

The rand gold price is trading about R730,000/kg because of a weaker rand and the gold price pushing to six-year highs above $1,500/oz as trade tension between China and the US shows no signs of resolution.

Sibanye, which reports its interim results on August 29, said its US palladium and platinum business improved markedly in the second quarter after a slow start to the year. Interim output of the two metals was 284,773oz at an all-in sustaining cost of $774/oz.

“The planned claw back of production from first quarter 2019 remains on track, with a significant improvement in production and costs forecast for second half 2019,” Sibanye said.

SA platinum stands out

The standout division was the SA platinum group metal operation and Sibanye forecast an improved second-half performance.

Sibanye guided the market to expect the division to produce at the upper end of the full-year target of 1.1-million ounces of four platinum group metals at an all-in sustaining cost of between R12,500/oz and R13,200/oz of the four metals.

Second-quarter output increased 8% to 283,526oz at a cost of R12,500, a 2% reduction from the first quarter.

Sibanye heads into wage talks with Amcu for its SA platinum division in coming weeks. The miner has already said the demands Amcu has publicised, including a demand for basic wages to increase about 46% to R17,000 a month, cannot be met.

The market is watching the integration of the Lonmin platinum group metal assets into the portfolio, which Sibanye said was started in June.

“We await updated guidance on this and maintain our view that it could be more challenging for the group to repeat the successes of its Western Limb roll-up of both Aquarius Platinum and Rustenburg with these assets,” Bell said, referring to the spate of platinum mine purchases Sibanye made over the space of three years to become the world’s largest platinum miner.

Lonmin was in severe difficulty in recent years and it had no money or investor support to fund any growth, leaving it vulnerable to fluctuations in volatile PGM prices and any labour unrest.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za