AngloGold prepared to keep for-sale mines as gold price rises

With strong interest from potential buyers of its SA assets, AngloGold Ashanti is staying fixed on its course of mine sales and investments, despite the gold price shooting past six-year highs.

The gold price's jump above $1,500/oz as trade tension increases between China and the US, came outside the six-month reporting period for AngloGold, in which it reported a post-tax profit of $116m compared to $43m profit the year before.

AngloGold has put Mponeng — the world’s deepest mine at 4km below surface — and its tailings retreatment operations in SA up for sale, along with its Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina and its stake in the Siguiri mine in Guinea.

AngloGold was prepared to retain those operations if it did not achieve the price it wanted for them, CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said during a media call.

“It’s a more challenging market for divestments than previous years because of the speculation of potential assets coming to the market,” he said.

“For all three processes we have multiple interested parties in discussions and in various stages of due diligence,” he said adding there was a "high level of interest" in the SA assets from credible buyers and AngloGold had opened its data room to these prospective buyers during July.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t receive offers we think are adequate, we are happy to own these assets. We’ll continue to run them well and generate cash from them,” he said.

Asked about the gold-price rise since the end of June, Dushnisky said: “We are not surprised in the increased gold price. It’s had a strong lift in the last month or so. There’s good potential for it to hold at these levels.”

AngloGold was justifiably proud of a safety record achieved by the end of June of having 449 days without a fatality. This has been helped by the disposal of large, labour-intensive, deep-level mines in SA.

“Anglogold has reduced its SA footprint to the extent that deep-level mining is now virtually eliminated from its portfolio and is in the process of selling its last SA asset,” said Noah Capital analyst Rene Hochreiter, adding he expected to “see Mponeng leaving the fold soon as it is on the wrong end of the cost curve.”

AngloGold generated $343m of cash from its operations, up from $321m a year earlier. However, after investing in capital projects, most notably the Obuasi mine in Ghana, and interest repayments, the company posted a cash increase for the period of $12m.

Of the $1.8bn of gold income generated during the period, SA accounted for $244m, the lowest of the four regions in which AngloGold operates. Its mines in Africa made up $971m, the largest contributor followed by the Americas and Australia.

The gross profit from SA was $15m, up from a $10m loss a year earlier, but still a barely relevant contribution in the group’s $414m gross profit.

Group revenue fell to $1.8 from $2bn a year earlier. Gold sales dipped to 1.58-million ounces from 1.65-million ounces.

The gold price received was $1,299/oz compared to $1,310/oz a year earlier.

“Even though these results are flat, we think that the second half will be better with project ramp-ups, SA asset sales and better production numbers,” Hochreiter said.

