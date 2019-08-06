Northam buys up more Zambezi preference shares

Northam Platinum has bought more listed Zambezi Platinum preference shares that it issued in a R4bn empowerment transaction in 2015.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne has repeatedly said the company is unlikely to pay dividends, preferring to buy back the preference shares with excess cash, thus reducing its exposure to a complex instrument.

The JSE-listed preference shares, due for redemption in cash an/or shares in May 2025, attract dividends equal to the prime lending rate in SA plus 3.5% calculated on a daily basis and compound annually.

In its interim results, Northam noted the Zambezi preference shares showed up as a R10bn liability, while dividends paid towards the shares amounted to R612m.

“The acquisition by Northam of Zambezi preference shares will reduce the Zambezi preference share liability and accumulated preference share dividends recognised in Northam’s consolidated financial statements,” Northam said.