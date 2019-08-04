SA gold misses out on big June quarter
SA was one of the major gold producer that had a significant fall in output, which retreated by 12% in the June quarter
04 August 2019 - 19:43
The June quarter was an important one for the gold market as the price broke out of a tight range, but SA’s gold industry missed it.
Outlining key findings in the World Gold Council’s latest update, Alistair Hewitt, a director at the council, said not only was the traditional driver of US interest rates a factor in steering the gold price, but also strong inflows into gold-backed exchange traded funds from European buyers, particularly in the UK.
