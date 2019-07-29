JSE an option for capital-hungry Ivanplats
Ivanhoe subsidiary needs to raise $500m to bring a large and highly mechanised mine into production
29 July 2019 - 19:52
A new platinum listing may be on the cards for the JSE as Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines subsidiary Ivanplats raises capital towards the $1.5bn needed to bring a large mine into production.
Ivanplats has already invested more than $300m raised from its Japanese partner, Itochu, to build a 900m-deep ventilation shaft that has intersected a 29m-thick reef containing platinum group metals (PGMs), plus copper and nickel, 780m below ground.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.