JSE an option for capital-hungry Ivanplats Ivanhoe subsidiary needs to raise $500m to bring a large and highly mechanised mine into production

A new platinum listing may be on the cards for the JSE as Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines subsidiary Ivanplats raises capital towards the $1.5bn needed to bring a large mine into production.

Ivanplats has already invested more than $300m raised from its Japanese partner, Itochu, to build a 900m-deep ventilation shaft that has intersected a 29m-thick reef containing platinum group metals (PGMs), plus copper and nickel, 780m below ground.