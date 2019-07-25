Anglo American launches $1bn share buyback

Anglo American, one of the world’s leading diversified mining companies, is returning $1.8bn (about R25bn) to shareholders via a dividend and a share buyback after a surge in interim profit driven by iron ore.

Anglo, which is based and listed in London as well as the JSE, reported a 46% increase in attributable profit to $1.9bn for the six months to end-June. Revenue climbed by 8% to $14.8bn.

It recorded an interim dividend of $0.62 per share compared to $0.49 in the same period a year earlier, equating to a return of $800m, an increase of $200m on a year ago.

On top of the dividend, which is in line with the policy of paying out 40% of underlying earnings, Anglo unveiled a $1bn share buyback in London and Johannesburg to reduce the number of shares in issue and increase the value of those left on the market.

This is the first time Anglo has conducted a share buyback. The programme will run until the end of March 2020.

Since resuming dividends in mid-2017, Anglo has paid shareholders $3.4bn as the group sold assets and improved operational performances at its suite of assets in iron ore, platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, nickel, coal and manganese.

“The statement around dividends and our commitment to the buyback is an important one about where we, as a board and executive, see the business. We will look at playing the right balance on returns on capital and returns to shareholders,” said CEO Mark Cutifani.

“For us, it’s not about a short-term sugar rush. It’s about getting that balance right and creating the world’s best mining business over the short, medium and long term.”

Anglo reported attributable free cash flow of $1.3bn for the interim period, down from $1.6bn a year ago. Its operations generated cash of $4.2bn, a $500m improvement year-on-year, with capital expenditure of $1.4bn and higher taxes of $1.1bn offsetting that increase.

Anglo had cash of $7.1bn at the end of the period, up from December’s holdings of $6.5bn, while gross debt grew to $10.5bn from $9.4bn, driven in large part by a $500m charge stemming from a change in accounting policies.

Included in Anglo’s growth portfolio is the $5bn Quellaveco copper project in Peru and the construction of a new ship for mining diamonds off the Namibian coast, as well as the Lightbox production plant in Oregon to make synthetic, gem-quality diamonds.

Total capital expenditure for 2019 is pegged at up to $4.1bn.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za