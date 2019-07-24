News Leader
WATCH: How Kumba’s earnings surged
Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the company’s first-half results
24 July 2019 - 09:22
Favourable market conditions, a 57% rise in iron ore prices and a weaker rand all helped Kumba Iron Ore more than triple first-half earnings.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Themba Mkhwanazi to talk about the numbers in greater detail.
