Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Kumba’s earnings surged

Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the company’s first-half results

24 July 2019 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.
Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.

Favourable market conditions, a 57% rise in iron ore prices and a weaker rand all helped Kumba Iron Ore more than triple first-half earnings.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Themba Mkhwanazi to talk about the numbers in greater detail.

Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the company’s first-half results

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Buoyant Kumba pays shareholders handsome dividend

Cash-flush Kumba returns R9.9bn to shareholders after trebling profit and outlines two projects to add life to its Northern Cape mines
Companies
1 day ago

JSE lifts as hope of trade truce boosts global stocks

Top US officials may be headed for Beijing to resume trade negotiations next week, according to reports
Markets
22 hours ago

Kumba’s interim profit trebles on higher iron ore prices

Miner lowers its full-year production forecast after operations run into heavy weather
Companies
5 days ago

Anglo lowers diamond and iron output but remains on track overall

The miner offsets reduced iron ore from SA with increased production from Minas-Rio in Brazil
Companies
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher and rand firms on repo rate cut

The Reserve Bank monetary policy committee voted unanimously to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 6.5%
Markets
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.