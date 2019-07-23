Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: What Amplats told Amcu about wage increases

Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results and wage negotiations

23 July 2019 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Amplats CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Amplats CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) declared a dividend of R11 per share, thanks to headline earnings more than doubling to R7.4bn as the miner benefited from higher metal prices.

But Amplats has warned the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) that it should not get too excited by this turnaround.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith says the effective 45% increase that Amcu has tabled in recent weeks would be deeply damaging and could result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Business Day TV caught up with Griffith for more on the company’s plans.

