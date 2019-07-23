WATCH: What Amplats told Amcu about wage increases

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) declared a dividend of R11 per share, thanks to headline earnings more than doubling to R7.4bn as the miner benefited from higher metal prices.

But Amplats has warned the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) that it should not get too excited by this turnaround.

Amplats CEO Chris Griffith says the effective 45% increase that Amcu has tabled in recent weeks would be deeply damaging and could result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Business Day TV caught up with Griffith for more on the company’s plans.