Implats to pay R523m and issue shares to terminate bond

Holders of Impala Platinum’s (Implats's) $250m convertible bond have largely accepted a cash and share offer to terminate the instrument early, removing expensive debt from the company’s balance sheet.

The $250m bond with its 3.25% coupon was attracting annual interest payments of R300m and would fall due in 2022.

Implats has said its improved financial situation because of higher prices for the basket of platinum group metals it produces as well as a recovery in its operational performance allowed it to address its debt.

So far, Implats has received acceptances from holders of 88% of the bond and indications from another 11 percentage points that they wanted to convert but had missed the deadline for various reasons.

Implats is paying $30,069 for each tranche of $200,000 of bonds. Based on the prevailing exchange rate, Implats will pay up to R523m to the holders of these bonds in total.

It is issuing 56.55-million ordinary shares, or 7.15% of its shares in issue to the holders of $220m of bonds. Another 7.7-million shares will be issued to the holders who have indicated they missed the cut off time.

Implats, the world’s third-largest platinum miner, told the market that by the close of the offer on Monday evening, it had received offers to convert $220m worth of bonds in the early termination.

It noted that holders of another $29.8m worth of bonds had also indicated their desire to convert, but had been unable to meet the Monday deadline for administrative reasons.

Implats will contact these holders and offer them the same terms as those holding the $220m worth of bonds.

Holders of the remaining $200,000 bonds will have until July 31 to convert their bonds. Implats may impose the conversion of the holders of this tranche.

Implats has said if there is an 85% acceptance of its offer it will impose the offer on the remaining bond holders.

