Buoyant Kumba pays shareholders handsome dividend

Kumba Iron Ore rewarded shareholders handsomely after more than trebling interim profit due to higher prices for the key ingredient in steel making.

Kumba, which is majority owned by Anglo American, is the largest iron ore miner in SA and Africa. It reported profit of R13.2bn for the six months to end-June, up from R3.9bn in the same period a year earlier.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of R30.79 per share, which is at the top end of the dividend policy of returning between 50% and 75% of headline earnings. The R9.9bn dividend comprises R23,63 per share coming from the policy as well as a R7.16 per share top-up.

Headline earnings grew to R10bn from R3bn the year before.

“Kumba delivered an exceptional financial performance in the first half of 2019 by focusing on safe, responsible and efficient production, while achieving optimal value for our premium quality products,” said CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.

Kumba’s free cash flow for the period was R12.7bn as iron ore prices increased by 57%. Kumba has an advantage that more than two-thirds of its production is a sought-after ore called lumpy, which fetches a premium on the market.