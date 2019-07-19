Barrick’s higher bid wins over other Acacia shareholders

Toronto/London — Barrick Gold has struck a deal to buy out its fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining with a higher bid than originally proposed, raising expectations Acacia's long-running tax dispute with the Tanzanian government will finally be resolved.

The original buyout proposal from Barrick, which owns 63.9% of Acacia, drew accusations from minority shareholders that Barrick was taking advantage of the Tanzania-focused company's woes to buy it on the cheap. But Acacia acknowledged that a takeover would be the best solution to its problems.

The improved bid was welcomed by the company and investors, with Acacia shares jumping as much as 20% on Friday. They were trading at 222 pence, their highest since April, at 2.53pm.

“We will … get these businesses back on track,” Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said in a phone interview, indicating the company could also sell some of Acacia's three mines in Zambia, along with most of its exploration properties.

“Depending on what they look like after they are in a reasonable form, we will again look to see if there is a better home for some of the assets that might not fit the Barrick investment filter,” he said.

Barrick is offering 0.168 of its shares for every Acacia share, up from the original 0.153. That values Acacia at about 232p per share, or £951m, compared with its closing price of 186.6p on Thursday.

Acacia shareholders could also get special dividends from the sales of exploration properties, which would add another 9p per share.

“Though in the end, Barrick needed to increase its offer, this deal should allow Acacia to begin operating fully,” analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note.

Relations between Barrick and Acacia have been strained for years, particularly after Tanzania hit Acacia with a $190bn tax bill — later reduced to $300m in a 2017 agreement — as Barrick took the lead in talks with the government.

While declining to provide a time frame for the dispute`s resolution, Bristow said the 2017 agreement presupposes the first payment of the tax settlement will come from sales of stockpiled gold concentrate, recognising the need for shipments to begin.

“It's a good deal, especially given the current situation in the country,” Acacia's interim CEO, Peter Geleta, said in a phone interview.

The deal with Barrick will be “a good opportunity to rebuild relationships”, Geleta said.