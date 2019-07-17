Companies / Mining

Companies weigh bids for Vedanta’s Zambian assets — minister

Mines minister says bidding process will start after companies have conducted due diligence on Konkola Copper Mines

17 July 2019 - 14:57 Chris Mfula
A Vedanta Resources logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ADEEL HALIM
A Vedanta Resources logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ADEEL HALIM

Lusaka — Zambia expects nine companies to submit bids for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) within weeks, mines minister Richard Musukwa said on Wednesday, even as a court case with Mumbai-listed Vedanta over its ownership was underway. 

The dispute between the government and Vedanta started in May when Zambia appointed a liquidator to run KCM, which is about 20% owned by Zambia’s state mining company and majority owned by Vedanta, and accused it of breaching its licence.

Vedanta denies that claim and says it will defend its assets in Africa’s second biggest copper producer. It sought an urgent order in SA to prevent KCM from being wound up, and Vedanta was arguing its case in a Johannesburg court on Wednesday.

Musukwa told a media briefing he was confident the government could win the case with Vedanta in any country in the world, and that companies from Russia, Turkey, Australia, Canada and China were conducting due diligence for potential bids for the KCM business.

“Currently we have about nine companies,” Musukwa said, adding that they had visited KCM.

“The bidding process will start once all the companies have conducted due diligence and we are hoping this can happen within a couple of weeks,” he said.

The case has intensified concerns among international miners about resource nationalism in Africa.

It is one point of contention between Zambia and its powerful mining industry, which has contested new taxes the government has imposed, saying they will stymie investment, push some producers into the red and hit production.

Reuters

SA must pay attention to damage Zambia has done to its mining industry

The last thing SA needs is an antagonistic relationship with a major mining company that spins out of control and beyond reason
Companies
21 hours ago

Zambia’s president on a collision course with mining giant Vedanta

Edgar Lungu’s move to break up Zambia’s largest copper mining firm threatens to cause an investor exodus and thousands of job losses
World
3 weeks ago

Zambian court rejects Vedanta bid to join liquidation case

Ruling prevents miner from taking part in proceedings to wind up its Konkola Copper Mines business
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vedanta turns to SA courts to protect Zambian business

Companies / Mining

Zambia has no plans to seize First Quantum’s assets

Companies / Mining

Zambia to fine miners who break law

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.