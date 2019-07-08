Platinum giants have two big advantages as wage talks begin

When the world’s biggest platinum miners sit down to hammer out a wage deal with one of SA’s most militant labour unions this week, they will hold two potentially winning cards in reserve: the cash and metal stockpiles to endure a strike.

Those buffers may prove crucial as Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum (Implats) and Sibanye Gold meet with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on successive days from July 9.

While the producers will be conscious that Amcu led the country’s longest-ever platinum mining strike in 2014, none can meet its demand for a pay increase of as much as 48% without undermining their businesses.

“Anglo has the balance sheet to withstand” a strike, plus its key operation is more mechanised, said Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum Capital in London. “Impala and Sibanye are certainly the more exposed, but have the most to lose from large wage increases for the sustainability of their businesses.”

During the 2014 strike, stockpiles of metal concentrates held by the producers were nearly depleted. Should an amicable settlement prove elusive, much will depend on the length of any strike, said James Wellsted, a spokesperson for Sibanye, the largest platinum miner. Sibanye has also shored up its cash position ahead of the negotiations, he said.

“We generally have stockpiles available for whenever there are operational disruptions but we can’t guarantee how long those will last in a strike situation,” Wellsted said. “Obviously we have to plan for the worst-case scenario.’

Meeting Obligations

Last November, Amcu started a five-month wage strike at Sibanye’s gold mines. While the union was eventually forced to call off the action, the company was obliged to hold talks with lenders as it came close to breaching bank covenants.

Sibanye, Amplats and Implats all declined to comment on the size of their stockpiles of platinum-group metals.

“We don’t believe there is an appetite for a prolonged strike in the current economic climate,” said Jana Marais, spokesperson for Amplats. “Nevertheless, we have measures in place to ensure we will be able to meet our obligations to our customers.”

Amplats, the most profitable producer, expects to triple first-half net income to at least R6.1bn. The company has also rebuilt its cash position after selling or shutting down higher-cost mines.