Companies / Mining

Congolese army fires in the air during protest near Glencore plant

Witnesses say illegal miners gathered to demand access to the open-cast mine

08 July 2019 - 18:01 Aaron Ross
A Glencore logo is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. File photo: Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
A Glencore logo is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. File photo: Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Dakar — Congolese soldiers fired in the air on Monday as illegal miners protested outside a metallurgical plant on a copper and cobalt concession run by Glencore, a witness said.

The protest near the Luilu plant follows the eviction last week of thousands of illegal miners from Glencore’s Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) concession in southern Democratic Republic of Congo after 43 people died in a landslide.

The witness, a member of a local civil society organisation, said at least 50 protesters had gathered outside the plant to demand access to the nearby Mayi ya Mbata open-cast mine, owned by the state company Gecamines.

In response, seven vehicles carrying soldiers arrived on the scene and attempted to disperse the crowd, he said.

Glencore said in a statement that about 80 people had protested on the national road in the town of Luilu. It said the army had dispersed the crowd and no injuries had been reported.

Army and government officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The government’s decision last week to use the army to evict miners illegally digging on the KCC concession, which is majority-owned by a Glencore subsidiary, sparked angry protests outside the local governor’s office and looting of shops last Thursday.

The government of Lualaba province, where KCC is located, has promised to provide other concessions where the evicted miners can dig, but they are sceptical that these will be sufficient to absorb them all.

Small-scale mining for copper and cobalt is one of the few viable economic activities available to much of the population. The miners use rudimentary tools to burrow dozens of metres below ground, leading to frequent accidents.

Activists say the deployment of the army to tackle the issue of illegal artisanal mining could lead to violence and human rights abuses, and have urged authorities to do more to tackle chronic poverty and unemployment.

Glencore said that, prior to last week’s eviction, about 2,000 illegal miners were entering KCC every day. The Lualaba government estimates that 170,000 informal miners operate across the province.

Reuters 

How the DRC is trying to deal with artisinal miners

Deaths at Glencore and China Molybdenum’s operations have authorities trying to formalise sites for illegal miners
Companies
5 days ago

Illegal miners at Glencore concession in DRC defy eviction

Clashes with police erupt after the government orders thousands out of Kamoto Copper Company site following deadly landslide
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.