Sibanye to sell stake in Canadian palladium-copper project

Sibanye-Stillwater is to sell a majority stake in its Canadian palladium-copper project to exploration company, Generation Mining.

The world’s largest platinum producer said the sale of a 51% stake in its Marathon project, which is a largely undeveloped resource, will unlock immediate value for the group and also ensure the potential of the property is realised.

Generation Mining will acquire the controlling interest in the Marathon project and form an unincorporated joint venture with Stillwater Canada.

Sibanye-Stillwater will receive an upfront payment of C$3m (R32.6m) in cash and more than 11-million shares in Generation Mining, which trades in Canada. This translates to an equity interest of 12.9% with a market value of C$2.9bn (R31.5bn).

Earlier in June, the parties extended an “exclusivity period” for Generation Mining to acquire a majority interest in the Marathon project from June 15 to June 28. At the time, Generation Mining said it could acquire up to an 80% interest in the property.