Companies / Mining

Sibanye to sell stake in Canadian palladium-copper project

26 June 2019 - 18:04 LIsa Steyn
Neal Froneman. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Neal Froneman. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sibanye-Stillwater is to sell a majority stake in its Canadian palladium-copper project to exploration company, Generation Mining.

The world’s largest platinum producer said the sale of a 51% stake in its Marathon project, which is a largely undeveloped resource, will unlock immediate value for the group and also ensure the potential of the property is realised. 

Generation Mining will acquire the controlling interest in the Marathon project and form an unincorporated joint venture with Stillwater Canada.

Sibanye-Stillwater will receive an upfront payment of C$3m (R32.6m) in cash and more than 11-million shares in Generation Mining, which trades in Canada. This translates to an equity  interest of 12.9% with a market value of C$2.9bn (R31.5bn). 

Earlier in June, the parties extended an “exclusivity period” for Generation Mining to acquire a majority interest in the Marathon project from June 15 to June 28. At the time, Generation Mining said it could acquire up to an 80% interest in the property.

The Marathon project, adjacent to Lake Superior in northern Ontario, was acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater as part of the Stillwater acquisition in May 2017 that saw Sibanye also take ownership of its platinum and palladium-rich mine in Montana.  Since December that year, Sibanye has spent $1.8m to advance the project.

Sibanye-Stillwater said the agreement will enable Generation Mining to advance the Marathon project and to conclude further economic studies in the development of the asset.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which unlocks immediate value for the group and ensures appropriate investment and focus on the Marathon project, while we maintain our attention on our core US platinum group metals (PGM) operations,” said Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman.

“We look forward to working with Generation Mining to realise the potential of the property, increasing the value proposition for all stakeholders.”

Sibanye said the deal’s conclusion is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close prior to mid-July 2019.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

A lot went wrong with Lonmin, but there was also some good

Lonmin has been doing a lot in the background to kickstart small businesses — Sibanye would do well not to discard these innovative projects
Companies
2 weeks ago

Palladium boom gives short-term relief to SA miners

SA miners are saddled with ore that typically produces twice as much platinum as palladium, at a time a platinum surplus is weighing on prices
Companies
1 month ago

Sibanye chair passes the baton on to Vincent Maphai

The incoming chair has been involved in various public policy projects including the Presidential Review Commission
Companies
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Amcu fires the first shot

Money & Investing

Sibanye and Lonmin shares soar as platinum giant takes shape

Companies / Mining

Minority shareholders urge PIC to block Sibanye takeover bid for Lonmin

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.