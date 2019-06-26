Sibanye to sell stake in Canadian palladium-copper project

Sibanye-Stillwater is to sell a majority stake in its Canadian palladium-copper project to exploration company, Generation Mining.
The world’s largest platinum producer said the sale of a 51% stake in its Marathon project, which is a largely undeveloped resource, will unlock immediate value for the group and also ensure the potential of the property is realised.
Generation Mining will acquire the controlling interest in the Marathon project and form an unincorporated joint venture with Stillwater Canada.
Sibanye-Stillwater will receive an upfront payment of C$3m (R32.6m) in cash and more than 11-million shares in Generation Mining, which trades in Canada. This translates to an equity interest of 12.9% with a market value of C$2.9bn (R31.5bn).
Earlier in June, the parties extended an “exclusivity period” for Generation Mining to acquire a majority interest in the Marathon project from June 15 to June 28. At the time, Generation Mining said it could acquire up to an 80% interest in the property.
The Marathon project, adjacent to Lake Superior in northern Ontario, was acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater as part of the Stillwater acquisition in May 2017 that saw Sibanye also take ownership of its platinum and palladium-rich mine in Montana. Since December that year, Sibanye has spent $1.8m to advance the project.
Sibanye-Stillwater said the agreement will enable Generation Mining to advance the Marathon project and to conclude further economic studies in the development of the asset.
“We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which unlocks immediate value for the group and ensures appropriate investment and focus on the Marathon project, while we maintain our attention on our core US platinum group metals (PGM) operations,” said Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman.
“We look forward to working with Generation Mining to realise the potential of the property, increasing the value proposition for all stakeholders.”
Sibanye said the deal’s conclusion is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close prior to mid-July 2019.