Higher metal prices fire up Anglo American Platinum profit

Headline earnings for the half year will be at least 80% better

25 June 2019 - 10:05 Nick Hedley
Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Anglo American Platinum says earnings in the six months to end-June will leap by at least 80% thanks to higher platinum-group metals (PGM) prices in rand terms.

In dollar terms, platinum prices have edged up 2.4% in the year to date, according to Iress data. That compares to an 11.5% gain in the gold price.

But palladium prices have more than doubled over the past three years. Together with the weak rand and higher rhodium prices, this has given PGM producers a boost so far in 2019.

Anglo American Platinum, which says it will publish its interim results on July 22, said on Tuesday headline earnings for the half-year period will be at least 80% higher than a year before.

This was “primarily due to an increase in the rand platinum-PGM basket price”.

The miner reported headline earnings of R3.4bn in the prior interim period.

Anglo American Platinum’s shares were 3.2% up at R843.82 in early trade on Tuesday. The stock ended 2018 at R537.93.

Meanwhile, the platinum sector faces tough wage talks, with the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) demanding a minimum wage of R17,000.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Amcu fires the first shot

Steamy gains on the JSE and a resurgent palladium price will make it tougher for PGM mining companies to play hardball
5 days ago

Australia backs Gold Fields’ renewable energy plans

Second Australian renewable energy scheme secures government support and stands in stark contrast to the stalled solar projects of miners in SA
5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Lonmin went right to the edge, says former finance officer

Firing of finance minister pulled Lonmin back from the brink of collapse, writes Allan Seccombe
1 week ago

Amcu demands R17,000 per worker in SA’s platinum mines

The union cites increased prices in palladium and rhodium, and inflation, for the increased demand  — a claim Sibanye calls ‘fallacious’
1 week ago

