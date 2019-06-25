Higher metal prices fire up Anglo American Platinum profit

Anglo American Platinum says earnings in the six months to end-June will leap by at least 80% thanks to higher platinum-group metals (PGM) prices in rand terms.

In dollar terms, platinum prices have edged up 2.4% in the year to date, according to Iress data. That compares to an 11.5% gain in the gold price.

But palladium prices have more than doubled over the past three years. Together with the weak rand and higher rhodium prices, this has given PGM producers a boost so far in 2019.

Anglo American Platinum, which says it will publish its interim results on July 22, said on Tuesday headline earnings for the half-year period will be at least 80% higher than a year before.

This was “primarily due to an increase in the rand platinum-PGM basket price”.

The miner reported headline earnings of R3.4bn in the prior interim period.

Anglo American Platinum’s shares were 3.2% up at R843.82 in early trade on Tuesday. The stock ended 2018 at R537.93.

Meanwhile, the platinum sector faces tough wage talks, with the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) demanding a minimum wage of R17,000.

