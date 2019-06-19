Australia backs Gold Fields’ renewable energy plans

Gold Fields has agreed an A$112m investment in its second major renewable energy project in Australia, showing the stark contrast between that government’s attitude towards alternative electricity sources in the private sector and that of the SA government.

The Agnew mine joins Gold Fields’ Granny Smith mine in Western Australia in turning to renewable energy to become more environmentally friendly and lower cost, reducing exposure to potential emissions penalties.

In its 2018 annual report, the company said it was conducting studies into installing 55MW of solar and 18MW of wind-generated electricity at its Australian, one South African and two Ghanaian mines.

“Our investments in renewables will result in solar and wind being added to our supply mix, initially at our Australian mines, where it is set to reach at least 10% of total energy usage by 2020,” Gold Fields said in the report.

Granny Smith will have 8MW of solar energy by the end of 2019 along with batteries capable of storing 2MW.