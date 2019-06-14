WATCH: Can the mining sector dig itself out of the hole it is in?

Mining production contracted 1.5% year-on-year in April, extending the sector’s fall to a sixth consecutive month.

Although this outcome spells a weak start to mining production for the second quarter, an improvement is expected in May and June, said FNB economist Matlhodi Matsei.

For some analysis on the current operating environment and whether the sector is likely to recover, Business Day TV spoke to Junior Mining Indaba chair Bernard Swanepoel.