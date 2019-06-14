Companies / Mining

WATCH: Can the mining sector dig itself out of the hole it is in?

Business Day TV talks to Junior Mining Indaba chair Bernard Swanepoel about the dismal mining production numbers

14 June 2019 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TIMES 1111

Mining production contracted 1.5% year-on-year in April, extending the sector’s fall to a sixth consecutive month.

Although this outcome spells a weak start to mining production for the second quarter, an improvement is expected in May and June, said FNB economist Matlhodi Matsei.

For some analysis on the current operating environment and whether the sector is likely to recover, Business Day TV spoke to Junior Mining Indaba chair Bernard Swanepoel.

