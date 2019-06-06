Companies / Mining

SA turns unlikely haven as gold gain boosts stocks

Trade disputes raise miners’ expectations

06 June 2019 - 18:28 Srinivasan Sivabalan and Adelaide Changole
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

US President Donald Trump’s trade offensives against China, Europe and Mexico may be driving the global markets into a frenzy, but the uncertainty is just the fix SA’s gold-miner stocks needed.

A Johannesburg index tracking producers of the precious metal posted the longest rally since the 2008 financial crisis after investors’ expectations for a quick deal between the US and China evaporated. That has vindicated analysts, who have raised earnings forecasts for SA gold miners by 35% in 2019, seven times as fast as estimates for the broader market.

The average profit estimate for the FTSE/JSE Africa Gold Mining Index now matches that of the FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index when measured over five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Analysts say three factors are fuelling their optimism on gold-mining companies — renewed trade tensions have brought back the hunt for haven assets, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has signalled a willingness to cut interest rates, boosting the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset, and the rand’s 11% slump since January, which is boosting exporters’ earnings.  

“Gold producers have benefited from the global safe haven sentiment that has driven gold prices higher,’’ said Adrian Cloete, a money manager at PSG Wealth in Cape Town.

The gold-mining index has jumped 24% since January as of Wednesday’s close, eclipsing a 5.4% gain for the all-share index. That’s taken the valuation of the subgroup gauge above that of the benchmark index. The factors behind gold’s advances are deepening.

The World Bank has already cut its 2019 global growth projection to 2.6%. Trump has signalled he is in no hurry to seal a trade deal with China and has left open the option of imposing punitive tariffs on another $300bn of goods.

A weaker currency encourages exports, which make up 30% of SA’s GDP, according to the World Bank. The rand could weaken even further as analysts predict cuts to the SA base rate following the worst quarterly GDP performance in a decade.

“The GDP number may imply that the rate cuts may be brought forward, with potentially a rate cut this year,’’ Cloete said.

The Fed has pledged to keep a close eye on the fallout from the disputes between US and its largest trading partners, which have pushed business confidence lower, deepened the slowdown in global trade and led to sluggish investment in emerging and developing economies.

Bloomberg

Gold gets close to 2019 highs on expectation of US Fed rate cut

Non-yielding gold has risen about $60 an ounce in one week; silver, palladium and platinum are also slightly up
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold prices rise to three-month high due to trade tensions

Trade tensions create safe-haven demand for gold as silver hits a one-month high and platinum a near three-week high
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rises amid growing expectation that Fed will cut rates

Fed 'will react as appropriate' to trade war risks
Markets
1 day ago

Gold steady after slipping away from recent 15-week high

Trade worries and possible US rate cut support bullion
Markets
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.