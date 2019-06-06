SA turns unlikely haven as gold gain boosts stocks

US President Donald Trump’s trade offensives against China, Europe and Mexico may be driving the global markets into a frenzy, but the uncertainty is just the fix SA’s gold-miner stocks needed.

A Johannesburg index tracking producers of the precious metal posted the longest rally since the 2008 financial crisis after investors’ expectations for a quick deal between the US and China evaporated. That has vindicated analysts, who have raised earnings forecasts for SA gold miners by 35% in 2019, seven times as fast as estimates for the broader market.

The average profit estimate for the FTSE/JSE Africa Gold Mining Index now matches that of the FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index when measured over five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Analysts say three factors are fuelling their optimism on gold-mining companies — renewed trade tensions have brought back the hunt for haven assets, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has signalled a willingness to cut interest rates, boosting the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset, and the rand’s 11% slump since January, which is boosting exporters’ earnings.

“Gold producers have benefited from the global safe haven sentiment that has driven gold prices higher,’’ said Adrian Cloete, a money manager at PSG Wealth in Cape Town.

The gold-mining index has jumped 24% since January as of Wednesday’s close, eclipsing a 5.4% gain for the all-share index. That’s taken the valuation of the subgroup gauge above that of the benchmark index. The factors behind gold’s advances are deepening.