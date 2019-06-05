Companies / Mining

A change of tack is needed for junior miners to thrive

The minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has called for investment in exploration but smaller miners must change their thinking if they are to attract funds

BL PREMIUM
05 June 2019 - 18:58 Lisa Steyn

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.