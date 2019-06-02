Rejection of Barrick bid is no brainer, says top Acacia investor

London/Toronto — Fidelity International, one of the largest shareholders in Acacia Mining, said on Friday that Barrick Gold’s low bid to buy the Acacia shares it does not already own showed a lack of judgment and it was a “no brainer” to reject it.

The comments in an interview are the first public response from one of Acacia’s top shareholders since Barrick’s offer earlier in May to buy them out for $787m.

Barrick Gold spun off Acacia into a separate company in 2010 but owns 63.9% of it. Barrick has said the offer level reflects the risk of operating in Tanzania and it has until June 18 to turn the indicative bid into a firm offer. Barrick had no further comment on Friday.

Fidelity International said the bid was about 50% too low. “We are definitely not going to accept the offer,” said Alexander Wright, portfolio manager at Fidelity International. “At this price it’s a complete no brainer not to accept it.”