Companies / Mining

Anglo American Platinum reinstates fired striking workers

The miner and the General Industrial Workers Union agree on terms for the 643 employees

30 May 2019 - 10:15 Nick Hedley
Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Anglo American Platinum said on Thursday the unprotected strike that led to the dismissal of 643 employees at the Mototolo mine “has been resolved”, with the company reinstating those workers.

This followed talks with the General Industrial Workers Union (GIWUSA) over the past three weeks, the miner said.

The parties agreed on Wednesday that all dismissed employees would be reinstated and would report for duty by Friday.

“In terms of the agreement, the union has accepted that the proposed medical aid meets the requirement of the Section 197 transfer,” the company said.

While the “no work, no pay” principle would be applied for the duration of the strike, the agreement made provision for the employees to earn back the income they had lost through additional shifts “and to make up for lost production”.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually acceptable outcome through negotiations,” said Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith.

“Our priority is now to safely restore the mine to full production as quickly as it is practical to do so.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Amplats fires 600 striking Mototolo mine workers

The employees are protesting the dismissal but may rue the day they went ahead with an unprotected strike after their union had declared a dispute
Companies
1 week ago

Platinum belt braces for talks

But no sleepless nights for Amplats CEO as wage talks approach
Business
1 week ago

Palladium boom gives short-term relief to SA miners

SA miners are saddled with ore that typically produces twice as much platinum as palladium, at a time a platinum surplus is weighing on prices
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Can zama zamas be brought into the formal sector?

Features / Cover Story

Sibanye and Lonmin shares soar as platinum giant takes shape

Companies / Mining

Barrick’s offer for Acacia Mining reflects Tanzania risk, says CEO

Companies / Mining

Sibanye’s audacious bid for Lonmin approved by all shareholders

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.