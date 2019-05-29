Companies / Mining

WATCH: How the Sibanye-Lonmin deal triumphed

29 May 2019
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shareholders have given the Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of Lonmin the go-ahead

The shareholders of both companies voted in favour of the deal.

This is despite calls from some analysts for Lonmin’s largest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), to reject Sibanye’s offer because it undervalued the platinum company.

The deal now needs sanction from the UK courts before being concluded.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman joined Business Day TV to discuss the deal.

