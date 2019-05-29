Sibanye chair passes the baton on to Vincent Maphai

Respected businessman and academic Vincent Maphai will take up the position of Sibanye-Stillwater group chair following the resignation of Sello Moloko, the miner announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Maphai has been involved in various public policy projects and roles, including the National Planning Commission, the Presidential Review Commission, and the SABC. He also served as chair of BHP Billiton SA for five years and was director of corporate affairs and transformation at SAB for 10 years. Maphai also has a distinguished career in academia both locally and internationally.

Moloko’s resignation is effective as of September 30 and will allow him to focus on other responsibilities, Sibanye said in a statement. Moloko has served as chair since Sibanye was established in February 2013, when Gold Fields spun out its SA assets. He has overseen the growth and development of Sibanye from a domestic gold producer into a leading international precious metals company.

Following the successful conclusion of the shareholder vote to approve Sibanye’s acquisition of Lonmin on Tuesday, Moloko said he believed it was “an opportune time to hand the chair’s baton on”.

There are leadership changes afoot not just at Sibanye-Stillwater but also at JSE-listed miner AngloGold Ashanti, which, on Tuesday, announced that banking heavyweight Maria Ramos had been appointed as an independent non-executive director.

Ramos’s appointment comes at a key time for AngloGold Ashanti, which recently announced it would sell Mponeng — the world’s deepest gold mine and the company’s last remaining asset in SA.

Ramos, who resigned as Absa CEO in February this year, has extensive experience within the banking industry and has also occupied prominent roles in SA, including ay National Treasury.

Company chair Sipho Pityana said in a statement, “Maria’s diverse background and extensive experience will add further depth to the board’s financial and strategic capabilities.”

