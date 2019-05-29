Namibia backs Chinese purchase of Rio’s uranium stake, with caveat

Windhoek — Namibia's mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo said on Wednesday he had no objection to Rio Tinto's sale of its uranium mine stake to China provided it respects the African nation's laws.

Rio, which is seeking to divest less profitable assets, said last November that it was selling its 69% stake in the world's longest-running open pit uranium mine to China for up to $106.5m and expected the deal to be completed in the first half of 2019.

Asked whether the sale would be cleared, Alweendo said: "We have no objection to the sale provided that the buyer abides by what's expected of him by our laws."

China already owns stakes in Namibian uranium production, which, along with diamonds, is the mainstay of the Namibian economy.

Addressing concerns among Namibians that China will bring in foreign nationals to replace local employees, China National Uranium Corporation (CNBC) vice-president Lib Yowling told a public hearing last week that was not the case.

There was "no intention to replace local Namibian employees with foreign nationals solely as a result of this transaction", he told the hearing in the coastal town of Swakopmund.

"In fact, CNBC has a strong commitment to maintain the current level of local employees."

Rio Tinto is selling its stake in Rossing Uranium Mine to CNBC in a deal dependent on approval from the Namibian competition commission. The Namibian government holds a 3% stake in Rossing and 51% of voting rights.

The Iranian Foreign Investment Company also holds a legacy 15% stake that goes back to the original funding of the mine, which could have deterred some potential buyers.

The other shareholders are SA's Industrial Development Corporation (10%) and individual shareholders (3%).