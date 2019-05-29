Companies / Mining

Namibia backs Chinese purchase of Rio’s uranium stake, with caveat

The deal, expected to be completed by the end of June, needs clearance by the country's competition commission

29 May 2019 - 18:37 Nyasha Nyaungwa
An entrance to the Rio Tinto-owned Rossing Uranium Mine in Arandis, Namibia. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
An entrance to the Rio Tinto-owned Rossing Uranium Mine in Arandis, Namibia. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Windhoek — Namibia's mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo said on Wednesday he had no objection to Rio Tinto's sale of its uranium mine stake to China provided it respects the African nation's laws.

Rio, which is seeking to divest less profitable assets, said last November that it was selling its 69% stake in the world's longest-running open pit uranium mine to China for up to $106.5m  and expected the deal to be completed in the first half of 2019.

Asked whether the sale would be cleared, Alweendo said: "We have no objection to the sale provided that the buyer abides by what's expected of him by our laws."

China already owns stakes in Namibian uranium production, which, along with diamonds, is the mainstay of the Namibian economy.

Addressing concerns among Namibians that China will bring in foreign nationals to replace local employees, China National Uranium Corporation (CNBC) vice-president Lib Yowling told a public hearing last week that was not the case.

There was "no intention to replace local Namibian employees with foreign nationals solely as a result of this transaction", he told the hearing in the coastal town of Swakopmund.

"In fact, CNBC has a strong commitment to maintain the current level of local employees."

Rio Tinto is selling its stake in Rossing Uranium Mine to CNBC in a deal dependent on approval from the Namibian competition commission. The Namibian government holds a 3% stake in Rossing and 51% of voting rights.

The Iranian Foreign Investment Company also holds a legacy 15% stake that goes back to the original funding of the mine, which could have deterred some potential buyers.

The other shareholders are SA's  Industrial Development Corporation (10%) and individual shareholders (3%).

Rossing has been operating since 1976 and has produced more uranium than any other mine. It employs about 1,000 workers and can carry on producing until 2025.

The sale agreement is comprised of an initial cash payment of $6.5m at completion and a contingent payment of up to $100m following completion.

The contingent payment is linked to uranium spot prices and Rossing's net income in the next seven years.

While China is a big source of uranium demand, the market has languished elsewhere as Western countries turn away from the energy source and trade tensions between the US and China disrupt commodities trade.

A spokesman for Rio Tinto declined to comment.

Reuters

De Beers prepares seventh ship to mine Namibia’s seabed

The $468m addition to the Debmarine Namibia fleet is expected to recover 500,000 carats a year
Companies
1 week ago

Rio Tinto to sell Namibia’s Rössing to China National Uranium

The deal is subject to certain conditions, including approval by the Namibian Competition Commission
Companies
6 months ago

Namibia abandons rules for black ownership in mining sector

The policy was introduced in 2015 to lift the participation of  black Namibians, but critics say it threatened the country''s  ability to attract ...
World
7 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

BHP to keep Nickel West, Rio looks to Jadar lithium for battery boom

Companies

Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay plan raises fears over water war

Business

EDITORIAL: SA needs more like Rio Tinto

Opinion / Editorials

Rio Tinto’s R6.5bn project ‘a vote of confidence in SA’

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.