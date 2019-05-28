Sibanye shareholders vote overwhelmingly for Lonmin deal

Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the all-share takeover of the world’s third-largest platinum miner.

In a brief extraordinary shareholder meeting ahead of the group’s annual general meeting, 99.65% of Sibanye shareholders present voted in favour of the Lonmin deal.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said his “only surprise” was the 0.35% of shareholders who voted against the deal.

Lonmin shareholders will vote in London at around midday on their decision on the deal.

Lonmin needs 75% approval for the transaction to go ahead.

Its biggest shareholder, the state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which holds 30% of Lonmin’s stock, has come under pressure from a number of analysts to hold out for a higher offer than the one-for-one share offer from Sibanye.

Analysts have said the offer undervalues Lonmin’s assets.

However, with the PIC holding 9% of Sibanye and considering the overwhelming vote in favour of the Lonmin deal, it is highly likely that SA’s largest fund manager will vote in favour of the deal.

The transaction, which was unveiled in December 2017, will make Sibanye one of the world’s largest producers of platinum group metals, with a rare mine-to-market set of assets, including the base and precious metals refineries that will come with the Lonmin transaction.

Lonmin shareholders will own about 11% of the enlarged group if the deal goes ahead.

