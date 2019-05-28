Companies / Mining

Sibanye shareholders vote overwhelmingly for Lonmin deal

Sibanye’s all-share takeover bid of Lonmin wins support from its investors, the market now waits for the Lonmin shareholder vote later on Tuesday

28 May 2019 - 09:34 Allan Seccombe
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the all-share takeover of the world’s third-largest platinum miner.

In a brief extraordinary shareholder meeting ahead of the group’s annual general meeting, 99.65% of Sibanye shareholders present voted in favour of the Lonmin deal.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said his “only surprise” was the 0.35% of shareholders who voted against the deal.

Lonmin shareholders will vote in London at around midday on their decision on the deal.

Lonmin needs 75% approval for the transaction to go ahead.

Its biggest shareholder, the state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which holds 30% of Lonmin’s stock, has come under pressure from a number of analysts to hold out for a higher offer than the one-for-one share offer from Sibanye.

Analysts have said the offer undervalues Lonmin’s assets.

However, with the PIC holding 9% of Sibanye and considering the overwhelming vote in favour of the Lonmin deal, it is highly likely that SA’s largest fund manager will vote in favour of the deal.

The transaction, which was unveiled in December 2017, will make Sibanye one of the world’s largest producers of platinum group metals, with a rare mine-to-market set of assets, including the base and precious metals refineries that will come with the Lonmin transaction.

Lonmin shareholders will own about 11% of the enlarged group if the deal goes ahead.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

EDITORIAL: Lonmin deal an escape from ground zero

Once again well-paid executives will walk away from the scene of a disaster with their pockets full
Opinion
1 day ago

Minority shareholders urge PIC to block Sibanye takeover bid for Lonmin

Big rise in the price of platinum group metals provides the asset manager with a chance to get a better return from its long-term investment, analyst ...
Companies
1 week ago

Amcu loses appeal against Sibanye’s bid for Lonmin

The path is now cleared for shareholders in both companies to vote on the all-share deal as some analysts push for a higher offer for Lonmin
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Amcu loses appeal against Sibanye’s bid for Lonmin

Companies / Mining

Lonmin may cut fewer jobs on palladium revenue boost

Companies / Mining

Lonmin softens full-year output target and raises cost outlook

Companies / Mining

Certainty over deal between Sibanye and Lonmin wanes

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.