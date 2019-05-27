Companies / Mining

Pan African plans cheaper, easier Royal Sheba mine

The company shelves opencast gold mine in favour of a cheaper underground option, and it sees a return to dividend payments in 2020

BL PREMIUM
27 May 2019 - 18:25 Allan Seccombe

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.