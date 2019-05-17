Amcu loses appeal against Sibanye’s bid for Lonmin

The Competition Appeal Court ruled against the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in its appeal against a tribunal decision to conditionally approve Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of Lonmin.

Sibanye’s all-share bid for Lonmin has now cleared all the hurdles ahead of shareholder votes at both companies to approve the transaction.

The court on Friday morning dismissed the Amcu appeal with costs.

However, the vote for the transaction from Lonmin shareholders is not as clear cut as it might have been when Sibanye and the world’s third-largest platinum mine unveiled the bid at the end of 2017.

With improved platinum group metal (PGM) prices and a return to profit at Lonmin, analysts like Vunani’s Hurbey Geldenhuys have argued that Sibanye should pay more for the platinum company, offering three shares for every one in Lonmin against the one-for-one that is on the table.

Lonmin CEO Ben Magara again endorsed the Sibanye bid in the company’s latest market update last Friday, pointing out that Lonmin did not have the capital to complete critical projects and that Sibanye was the best option to ensure the long-term future for its mines.

Amcu has just finished a five-month wage strike at Sibanye’s gold mines and the expectation is for difficult wage talks at the company’s platinum division in coming months with the union.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has vociferously opposed the takeover, citing deep concerns around job losses in the merged entity.

The tribunal imposed a moratorium on any job cuts in the merged entity, which would be one of the world’s leading sources of PGMs, with Sibanye owning mines, concentrators, smelters and refineries in SA, Zimbabwe and the US.

Lonmin and Sibanye have extended the stop date for the conclusion of the transaction to end-June from end-February to accommodate the appeal process.