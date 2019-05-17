Amcu loses appeal against Sibanye’s bid for Lonmin
The path is now cleared for shareholders in both companies to vote on the all-share deal as some analysts push for a higher offer for Lonmin
The Competition Appeal Court ruled against the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in its appeal against a tribunal decision to conditionally approve Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of Lonmin.
Sibanye’s all-share bid for Lonmin has now cleared all the hurdles ahead of shareholder votes at both companies to approve the transaction.
The court on Friday morning dismissed the Amcu appeal with costs.
However, the vote for the transaction from Lonmin shareholders is not as clear cut as it might have been when Sibanye and the world’s third-largest platinum mine unveiled the bid at the end of 2017.
With improved platinum group metal (PGM) prices and a return to profit at Lonmin, analysts like Vunani’s Hurbey Geldenhuys have argued that Sibanye should pay more for the platinum company, offering three shares for every one in Lonmin against the one-for-one that is on the table.
Lonmin CEO Ben Magara again endorsed the Sibanye bid in the company’s latest market update last Friday, pointing out that Lonmin did not have the capital to complete critical projects and that Sibanye was the best option to ensure the long-term future for its mines.
Amcu has just finished a five-month wage strike at Sibanye’s gold mines and the expectation is for difficult wage talks at the company’s platinum division in coming months with the union.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has vociferously opposed the takeover, citing deep concerns around job losses in the merged entity.
The tribunal imposed a moratorium on any job cuts in the merged entity, which would be one of the world’s leading sources of PGMs, with Sibanye owning mines, concentrators, smelters and refineries in SA, Zimbabwe and the US.
Lonmin and Sibanye have extended the stop date for the conclusion of the transaction to end-June from end-February to accommodate the appeal process.
The tribunal noted there had been confusion and heated arguments about the scale of job cuts, with arguments raging about which were merger related. Amcu argued that all job losses stemmed from the deal, while Sibanye stated that of the 13,334 positions to be cut, only 885 were directly related to the takeover.
Lonmin had said in October 2017 that it was going to cut 10,156 jobs and the Competition Commission took the view in its recommendation to the tribunal that the deal be approved and that any cuts on top of that should be merger-related.
Sibanye told the tribunal it would place a six-month moratorium on retrenching 1,831 people and would run studies into agricultural programmes, investing in certain Lonmin shafts and setting up a consultative forum to implement Lonmin’s social and labour plans.
Drawing a firm line under the varied number of jobs that could be lost because of the merger, the tribunal imposed a moratorium on all job cuts for six months pending the outcome of a detailed study.