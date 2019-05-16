De Beers prepares seventh ship to mine Namibia’s seabed

De Beers, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by value, will build a seventh ship at a cost of a $468m to suck diamonds from the seabed off the Namibian coast.

The cost will be shared between De Beers and the Namibian government in their equally held Debmarine Namibia joint venture.

The ship is expected to deliver 500,000 carats of diamonds a year after it comes into production in 2022.

“Some of the highest-quality diamonds in the world are found at sea off the Namibian coast. With this investment we will be able to optimise new technology to find and recover diamonds more efficiently and meet growing consumer demand across the globe,” said De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver.